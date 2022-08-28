Victim being treated at hospital after late Saturday night Port Arthur shooting, investigation underway

The seriousness of the victim's injuries is currently unknown.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a late Saturday night shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 900 block of W. 13th Street around 10:40 p.m., Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Following the shooting, "one male victim" was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The seriousness of the victim's injuries is currently unknown.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.