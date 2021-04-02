Port Arthur Police investigating kidnapping after woman found near wooded area

The woman said she was kidnapped near the 3600 block of Highway 73.

PORT ARTUR, Texas — Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department are investigating a report of an aggravated kidnapping.

The call came in to dispatch around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found the woman near a wooded area after a brief search. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is now safe, according to Mike Herbert with the Port Arthur Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Full release from Port Arthur Police Department…

On 02-04-21 at 1:00pm the Port Arthur Police Department received information of an Aggravated Kidnapping in a wooded area north of Hwy 73 in the 3600 Blk.

After a brief search, officers located a female victim who was immediately transported to a local hospital. There will be no further information released at this time due to the fluid nature of this investigation.