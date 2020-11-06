BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Investigators are taking a closer look into a welfare check that turned into a homicide investigation.

Officers responded to the Citrus Cove apartment complex located at 140 Charles Avenue in Bridge City around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they were greeted at the door by a “concerned family member,” according to a news release from the Bridge City Police Department.

When the police were unable to contact the resident, officers entered the apartment.

They found a dead woman identified as Janette Carney, 78, of Bridge City.

Bridge City police are investigating Carney’s death as a homicide.

If you have information, call BCPD at 409-735-5028 or 833-TIPS.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

