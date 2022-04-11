Beaumont Police investigating Friday morning shooting at same home where child, teen shot last week

One person is now at a Beaumont hospital suffering from a gunshot wound according to police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after man was shot mid-morning Friday, at the same house where a child and a teen were shot nearly a week ago.

A 26-year-old man was inside a home in the 4300 block of Fonville Ave Friday morning when he was wounded according to Beaumont Police Sgt. Thomas Swope.

The home is the same location where an 8-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were wounded Saturday night, October 29, 2022, Swope confirmed.

A caller to police reported multiple shots being fired in the area of the 4300 block of Fonville Ave at about 10 a.m. Friday according to dispatch records.

Police believe Friday's shooting was a drive-by shooting Swope told 12News.

The man, who was shot in the lower back and is expected to live, was taken by a private vehicle to the emergency room at a Beaumont hospital he said.

Not long after the shooting was reported a large number of police officers could be seen at the Baptist Hospital emergency room.

In the Saturday night shooting, at the same home, police were called at about 9:40 p.m. Detectives believe the Saturday shooting also may have been a drive-by.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 8-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl both suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Police later learned multiple people were inside a residence when they heard gunshots coming from outside. The witnesses then found the two victims.

The victims of the Saturday night shooting were inside the residence when they were shot. Both were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

