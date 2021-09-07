Police investigate after man they say broke into Jasper home fatally shot

Police say the man fled from the home before collapsing outside after being shot.

JASPER, Texas — Police in Jasper are investigating after a man was shot to death at a home in the city early Sunday morning.

Kendal Garrett, 31, died after being shot at a home in the 400 block of Hodges Street around 3 a.m. Sunday according to Jasper Police.

Police say they believe that Garret broke into the home where he was shot by a man inside the home.

They say he then fled from the home before collapsing outside after he was shot.

Garret was taken to a Jasper hospital where he later died police said.

Police are continuing to investigate and say no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.