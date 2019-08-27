PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a 30-year-old Port Arthur man was robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon at Port Arthur Park Apartments.

Police say a 19-year-old suspect was found and interviewed by detectives.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On August 26, 2019 at 4:57 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to Port Arthur Park Apartments, 1348 Jefferson Drive in reference to a Robbery that had just occurred. When they arrived, they discovered that a 30 year old male Port Arthur resident had been robbed at gunpoint, and that the suspect had fled the area on foot.

Officers were later able to develop and locate a suspect. The 19 year old male Port Arthur resident was transported to the Port Arthur Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives in reference to this case. This incident is currently under investigation by the PAPD Criminal Investigations Division.