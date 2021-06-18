Police investigating after man shot in chest at Orange apartment complex

The man, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 25-year-old man wounded.

Officers were sent to the Fox Run Apartments at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday evening in the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

When they arrived they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, the release said.

The man, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital by ambulance in serious condition, police said.

Detectives have identified a "person of interest" in the shooting and are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

