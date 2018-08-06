Police are investigating ar robbery in the north end of Beaumont Friday afternoon.

Police confirm they are investigating a strong-arm robbery at the Family Dollar store on Concord Road near Lucas Drive.

Police, who responded to the call just after 1 p.m., say that after a man stole from the store and was confronted by an employee he then assaulted the employee and fled on foot.

The employee was not injured police said.

GET NEWS ALERTS | Download the 12News App

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT