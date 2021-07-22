x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigating after nude body of man found in North Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning

Police have blocked off some of the block with crime scene tape as they investigate.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a north Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 11000 block of Fairfield Drive near the intersection of Fairfield and Broadoak Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The nude body of an older, Black man was found in a ditch along the roadway according to Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III

Police have blocked off some of the block with crime scene tape at the intersection with Broadoak Street as they investigate.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

Credit: KBMT

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles