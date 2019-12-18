VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police are investigating after a bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

They say the suspect didn't show a firearm, but motioned to his pocket. He left with an unspecified amount of cash according to a Vidor Police Department news release.

Law enforcement was called to First Financial Bank just before noon, where the 12News crew could see crime scene tape in front of the door. The bank is located at 960 N. Main St. in Vidor.

No one was injured according to police.

Stay with 12News as we work to learn more.

From a Vidor Police Department news release:

On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at approximately 11:38 AM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a Robbery that had just occurred at First Financial Bank at 906 N. Main. According to witnesses, a black male in his late 30’s to early 40’s, wearing a gray zip up hoodie, navy blue sweat pants, approximately 6’0, 225 lbs. with a shaved head entered the bank and demanded money. He did not display a firearm but motioned to his pocket. The robbery suspect left the bank with an unspecified amount of cash and ran to the North along N. Main. No One was physically injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vidor PD at (409) 769-4561 or Crime Stoppers at 409-835-TIPS (8477). You may remain anonymous and be eligible for up to $1,000.00 reward.

Vidor Police Department

Also on 12NewsNow

US issues Mexico travel warning with several states marked 'Do Not Travel'

Watch live: House begins 6 hours of impeachment debate before vote

'You took my best friend' | Teen receives life sentence for murdering Beaumont mother, unborn child