BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting in the north end of Beaumont Thursday morning.

The death is the first homicide in the city of Beaumont in 2019.

Officers were dispatched to the 5500 block Pine Burr Blvd for the reported shooting at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police have at least one person detained and in handcuffs at the scene.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.