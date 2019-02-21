Police in Orange are investigating after a shooting victim showed up a local emergency clinic.

Officers responded to the Neighbors Emergency Clinic on 16th Street at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening after the unidentified shooting victim showed up at the clinic according to a police report.

The condition of the shooting victim was not released by police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.