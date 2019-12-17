PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One person was injured in a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

Police went to Prince Hall Apartments in the 900 block of W. 14th St. around 3:19 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they were told the victim left on foot according to a PAPD news release.

After a short search of the apartment complex, the victim was found and taken to the hospital. The victim's injuries weren't life-threatening according to the release.

Police say they have no suspect information.

The stabbing is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409)-833-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted with the P3 Tips app.

