BEAUMONT, Texas — As holiday shopping continues across the country, firearm safety instructor, Doc Watson, says more folks need to invest in gun locks.

Last year 118 guns were stolen in Beaumont from cars and trucks. According Beaumont Police Department, 90 percent of those were from unlocked vehicles.

"If we own a firearm, we need to be responsible and keep that firearm out the hands of children or unauthorized people," Watson said.

During Black Friday the FBI conducted more than 200,000 background checks That's the second most since 1998. Beaumont Police say locking your vehicle doors can go a long way.

"Our statistics show us if there is nothing in plain view that look valuable that an auto burglar will be going afterwards and those doors are locked typically they are going to move on," Beaumont police officer Haley Morrow said.

"We should really be vigilant during the holidays to make sure if we have a firearm in a vehicle that we keep it secured, locked," Watson said.

Southeast Texas crime stoppers offers gun locks for 10 dollars. if you're interested in securing your firearms this holiday season, you can contact them at 409-833- TIPS.