HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl in southeast Houston.

According to homicide detectives, a call came in for a child who may have fallen from the second floor of an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Broadway St.

When paramedics arrived on scene, they found the girl dead in a bedroom of an apartment on the first floor.

Investigators said there are noticeable bruises on the child's body, but they don't see signs of a fall. There was no blood found on the cement either, according to Sgt. Joshua Horn with the Houston Police Department.

Homicide is interviewing the mother and her boyfriend.

The boyfriend was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Anyone that may have information on this case is asked to call homicide at 713-308-3600.