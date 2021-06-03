Police find motorcycles inside U-Haul after reported burglary, police chase on I-10

Beaumont Police responded to a reported burglary at Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after a police chase in Beaumont involving a U-Haul with motorcycles inside ended in a crash on Interstate 10 in Orange.

Beaumont Police responded to a reported burglary at Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. This led to a police chase involving a U-Haul that ended up crashing on I-10, near Adams Bayou.

Police say the two incidents are connected.

12News crew was at the scene. Inside that U-Haul were Harley Davidson motorcycles.

The driver took off on foot. Officers are still searching for the driver as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

