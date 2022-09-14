Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr found the drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop.

Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

During the traffic stop officers found more then 800 grams of heroin in more than 30 plastic baggies along with a stolen gun according to the release.

Lewis, who is a convicted felon, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where his bond was set at $130,000 the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

