Police: 26-year-old Beaumont man found dead on sidewalk after being struck by dark-colored vehicle

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for more information about the driver who struck and killed a man Friday night.

Beaumont police officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident on East Lucus and Pine Burr around 11:45 p.m. When the officers arrived, 26-year-old Joseph Wayne Turner of Beaumont was lying on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives received information about a dark colored vehicle leaving the area where Turner was struck. The department is urging anyone with information on the accident to come forward.

Beaumont Police full release...

If you have any information, please contact the Beaumont Police Department 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.