Police: Evidence on woman's phone implicates her in murder of 26-year-old Beaumont man

She was riding in a car with the victim just before he was gunned down at a Beaumont apartment complex on June 6, 2023, according to police

BEAUMONT, Texas — Evidence from a mobile phone led to a 28-year-old woman being charged in the fatal shooting of a Beaumont man in early June.

Janesya Kimorie Limbrick, 28, was arrested by Beaumont Police on Tuesday night, June 6, 2023, the same day they say she was allegedly involved in the murder of Curtis Crawford, 26, of Beaumont.

Detectives discovered evidence in a search of Limbrick's phone that made them believe she was involved in Crawford's murder according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News.

The affidavit did detail exactly what that evidence was.

Surveillance video from the Pointe North Apartments, at 3710 Magnolia Ave, showed Crawford arrive at the apartments at about 3:20 a.m. on June 6, 2023 according to the affidavit.

Another person was in the car with him and detectives later learned that the other person was Limbrick.

When Crawford got out of the car he was "gunned down" by two people who appeared to be waiting for him the affidavit said.

Police initially called Limbrick a "person of interest" in the case but after speaking with her nearly 12 hours after the shooting she was arrested that evening according to file stories.

On Tuesday, June 21, 2023, Jamal McCain, 39, was arrested in San Antonio by U.S. Marshals in connection with the murder. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Police are also still looking for a "person of interest" in the case but have not released his name or description.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

