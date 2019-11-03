PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police received a call about a vehicle going the in the wrong direction in the roadway on Sunday afternoon.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Police were called to the 4800 block of 9th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on March 10 according to a police spokesperson.

The vehicle had gone off the road and police arrived and spoke to the driver according to the spokesperson.

The driver was arrested and was taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and was book for allegedly driving while intoxicated according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.