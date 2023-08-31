Police discover Beaumont man arrested for public intoxication was wanted for fleeing 2021 wreck that seriously injured 2 people

Beaumont police arrested him for public intoxication and drug possession and then a background check revealed he was wanted for the 2021 wreck.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After Beaumont Police arrested a man on public intoxication charges Wednesday they learned they had inadvertently stumbled upon a fugitive they'd been seeking for more than a year and a half.

Officers arrested Shellet Manning Gooden, 46, on a public intoxication charge and after running a background check on him, discovered that he was wanted for fleeing a 2021 wreck that seriously injured two people.

Beaumont police arrested Gooden on Wednesday for public intoxication and drug possession. Later, a background check revealed he had existing warrants related to the accident.

Gooden is accused of leaving the scene after causing a head-on collision that sent two people to the hospital nearly two years ago. He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.



A probable cause affidavit obtained by 12news says Gooden was driving along MLK in Beaumont when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a truck head-on. The affidavit says witnesses saw two men pull him from his truck and take him away.



He was indicted following the accident, but police did not know where to find him until yesterday.

Goodin is awaiting an initial appearance before the 252nd District court in October.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.