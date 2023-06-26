Police, deputies work together to arrest 2 Beaumont men found with guns, drugs in their vehicle

Kendrick Walker, 28, and Keelyn Randolph, 29, were interviewed by detectives and later transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men were arrested Monday afternoon after guns and drugs were found in their vehicle.

On June 26, 2023 at around 2 p.m., officers with the Beaumont Police Department worked in coordination with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to stop a vehicle in the 1700 block of Threadneedle Street.

Officers identified the driver as Kendrick Walker, 28, and the passenger as Keelyn Randolph, 29, both of Beaumont, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

While speaking with the two men, officers obtained probable cause to search the vehicle.

While searching, officers found Walker to be in possession of a handgun and later found out that he was a convicted felon, according to the release.

Randolph was also found to be in possession of a handgun and marijuana.

It was later found that Randolph gave officers false information, according to the release.

Both suspects were transported to the Beaumont Police Department where they were interviewed by detectives and later transported to the Jefferson County Jail.



Walker was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and Randolph was charged with unlawful carry of weapon, possession of marijuana and failure to identify-fictitious information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

