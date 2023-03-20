Police seek video of early-Saturday shooting death of Beaumont man as investigation continues

So far police have made three arrests in connection with the shooting that killed Geraldo Escamilla, 30, of Beaumont and injured another person.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are still investigating, interviewing witnesses and looking for video in the case of the early Saturday morning shooting death of a 30-year-old Beaumont man.

So far police have made three arrests in connection with the shooting that took the life of Geraldo Escamilla, 30, of Beaumont and injured another person.

Armani Rashad Wallace, 20 and Jaren Battles, 18, both of Orange, are being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $1.45 million.

The two are each being held on a $950,000 bond for murder and a $500,000 bond for aggravated assault police said.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and has been charged with evading arrest/detention, prohibited weapons and two counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon. He is being held in the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Center.

Detectives are also asking for any video that may have been shot in the area during the time of the shooting.

They are looking for phone video as well as surveillance video from businesses in the area.

Police ask that anyone with video and any witnesses that have not yet been interviewed call them at (409) 832-1234.

The shooting began in the parking lot of DMoney Daiquiris Lounge at 6632 Phelan Blvd around 3 a.m. Saturday after police responded to a trespassing call at the nearby West End Crossing apartments at 6550 Phelan Blvd.

Escamilla was found about a third of a mile east at the Burger King on Phelan Blvd.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

