Police cite encouragement by TikTok video after 30 teens break into Hotel Beaumont Monday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police say they want to remind you that entering empty downtown buildings like the Hotel Beaumont could get you arrested.

On Monday night at about 11 p.m. about 30 teens broke into the Hotel Beaumont and caused "significant damage" to windows and doors in the process according to a news release from police.

A TikTok video police describe as a "TikTok challenge" is making the rounds on social media and they say it encourages teens to break into the historic Beaumont hotel according to the release.

Officers caught several juveniles who were involved and found that none were form Beaumont but all were from the Southeast Texas area according to a Sgt Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.

Entering the Hotel Beaumont is trespassing and could result in charges and possible jail time according to police.

Police say they are working with the owner of the building and charges for the juveniles are pending.

The building was bought by "Beaumont Investors LLC" in 2019 according to the Jefferson County Appraisal District.

In August 2016 a man died in the alleyway between the hotel and the Jefferson Theatre after falling from an "elevated position" at the hotel according to investigators at the time.

The video has garnered more than 12,000views on TikTok since it was posted according to police.

The TikTok video has also been shared on Facebook.

The hotel, which was built in 1922, is currently valued at $1.1 million according to the appraisal district.

There is a need for additional city ordinances and the enforcement of existing ordinances that address vacant buildings in downtown, Carol Gary of Beaumont Main Street told 12News in response to the break in.

"Trespass warning accounts for the majority of the public order crimes in the downtown area over the last ten years," she said via email.

Beaumont Main Street recently submitted a "preservation proposal" to the City of Beaumont that, in part, addresses vacant buildings like the Hotel Beaumont she said.

The non-profit organization lobbies to preserve Beaumont's downtown according to its website.

The 11-story building was built originally by a group of 277 investors atr a cost of $1,000,000 and features 250 rooms a "sky-room" penthouse and a ball room according to Beaumont Main Street.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

