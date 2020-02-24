BEAUMONT, Texas — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a television from the Lumberton Walmart and leading police on a chase into Beaumont Monday.

Lumberton Police received a call about a suspect leaving the Walmart with a stolen TV, Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said.

"Officers spotted the vehicle in Lumberton and chased it into Beaumont," Sullins said.

The entire chase was below the speed limit and not at high speeds, he said.

The car turned off Highway 69 onto Lucas Drive in Beaumont, then onto Concord Road, Sullins said.

Beaumont Police assisted with the chase when the driver came south on Highway 69 into Beaumont at 1:17 p.m in a grey Chevy Malibu, Officer Carol Riley said.

The driver left the car and fled on foot at at the Tracewood II apartment complex in the 4900 block of Concord Road, Riley said.

Beaumont Police and Lumberton Police arrested a 36-year-old man from Houston, Sullins said.

