Crime

Police called to reported shooting in Port Arthur YMCA parking lot

A man was reportedly shot inside a car before 7 on Thursday night

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police have been called to the YMCA about a reported shooting. 

Witnesses at the scene told a 12News crew a man was shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

