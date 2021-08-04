Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded after shooting at Bryan business, suspect in custody

Authorities say they are searching for a suspect.

BRYAN, Texas — One person is dead and four people are injured following a shooting that happened at a Bryan, Texas business Thursday afternoon, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened at Kent Moore Cabinets just before 2:30 p.m. where an employee reportedly showed up with a gun and opened fire in the business, police said.

Bryan police say only four people were shot and taken to the hospital. A fifth person was transported to the hospital for asthma-related injuries.

One of those people who were shot died.

Shortly after the shooting, police were searching for the suspect. They set up a perimeter with College Station police around the Brazos County Industrial Park to secure the area.

“Right now we feel that the scene is safe” lieutenant James said. No motive has been confirmed yet. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/RUflx6n24w — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) April 8, 2021

We now have a confirmed shooting with multiple injury at 350 stone city drive according to Bryan Police. Suspect is still at large @KAGSnews — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) April 8, 2021