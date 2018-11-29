BEAUMONT — A woman pumping gas in Beaumont says she was hit by her own car as the thief sped off. Police say he crashed the car minutes later.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kroger Store in the 3800 block of Phelan Blvd. The victim told police she was filling her car when a man walked up and asked for a ride. She refused and the robber took her car and sped off. Police say she was knocked to the ground by the thief as he fled.

A dispatcher got a call a short while later from a person reporting a traffic accident at the intersection of Calder Ave. and 4th Street. The driver fled the scene on foot. Officers determined the car was the victim’s stolen Nissan.

Investigators as of 12 p.m. Thursday have not yet made an arrest. A news release from the Beaumont Police Department asks anyone with information to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KBMT