Police: Beaumont murder suspect indicted for June fatal shooting of 26-year-old man, cellphone evidence details plans

Jamal McCain, 39, was indicated Wednesday on murder charges for the death of 26-year-old Beaumont man Curtis Crawford.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted for the shooting death of a man in June 2023.

Jamal McCain, 39, was indicated Wednesday on murder charges for the death of 26-year-old Beaumont man Curtis Crawford.

On June 6, 2023 Beaumont police responded to a call about a victim of a shooting at an apartment complex. When police arrived Crawford was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by Beaumont EMS.

Video surveillance from inside the apartment complex revealed Crawford and an unknown person arrived and exited a vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When he got out of the vehicle Crawford was gunned down by two people who appeared to be waiting for him, the affidavit states.

The other person in the Crawford's vehicle was later identified as 28-year-old Janesya Limbrick.

During the investigation a cellphone search was done on Limbrick's phone which contained evidence that she and McCain were in detailed communication with each other to set up a possible robbery on Crawford according to the affidavit.

The video surveillance from the scene confirms the information revealed in the communications, police say.

McCain was arrested in June in San Antonio by U.S. Marshals based on information from the Beaumont Police Department and was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

McCain has also been indicted on unrelated charges stemming from an April 2023 aggravated assault. The charges were tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.