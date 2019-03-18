BEAUMONT, Texas — Police say a man pulling into his home at 9550 Phelan Boulevard was robbed by a man walking down the sidewalk.

It's unclear at this time what the suspect took. Police say he is still on the loose.

The victim did receive some injuries according to police.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

The victim did receive some injuries according to police.