Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery.

It happened on October 25, 2022, around 7 p.m. at a Walmart in Port Arthur.

Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area.

The video then shows the boy leaving the store with an unknown item.

Police believe the boy committed an aggravated robbery of a Walmart employee.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Cater at 409-983-8631.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.