x
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. 

It happened on October 25, 2022, around 7 p.m. at a Walmart in Port Arthur. 

Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area.

The video then shows the boy leaving the store with an unknown item.

Police believe the boy committed an aggravated robbery of a Walmart employee. 

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Cater at 409-983-8631.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com  

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

We need the public’s help identifying the male and female in this security video. On 10/25/2022 at approximately 7:00 PM the male seen in the security video committed an Aggravated Robbery of a Wal-Mart employee. The male can be seen on video accompanied by a female who we also need to identify. If you have any information on the identity of the suspects please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective T. Cater at 409-983-8631 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.  

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.   

