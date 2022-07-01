Police asking community to search surveillance footage after June shooting death of Beaumont man

Footage police are looking for could include a person on foot or a vehicle in one of the listed areas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are asking for the community’s help after a June 2022 shooting claimed the life of a Beaumont man.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a June 24, 2022 newscast.)

Beaumont Police are asking anyone in the 300 block of Alabama Avenue, the 200 block of Garland Avenue and surrounding streets to check security camera footage from June 24 between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m.

Police are asking for any footage that could help with the investigation regarding the deadly shooting of Ronald Bob, 35. Footage police are looking for could include a person on foot or a vehicle in one of the listed areas.

The deadly shooting happened on Friday, June 24, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the 200 block of Alabama shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving calls about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a gold Chevy Malibu parked in an empty lot. The Chevy had several bullet holes in it.

Officers found Bob a short distance away from the vehicle. Bob was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

*Original Press Release*

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 1:13 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 200 block of Alabama in reference to shots fired. When Officers arrived, they located a gold Chevy Malibu parked in a vacant lot. Officers discovered several bullet holes in the vehicle then followed evidence from the vehicle which led them to a gunshot victim a short distance away. Beaumont EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim has been identified as Ronald Bob (pictured below), a 35-year-old Beaumont resident. The investigation is on-going.

