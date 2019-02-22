BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating possible organized crime after three adults and a juvenile were arrested early Friday morning at a Beaumont hotel.

The three were arrested at the Comfort Suites on Walden Road at about 2:45 a.m. Friday morning according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.

Police responded to several auto burglaries and a report of someone casing vehicles according to police.

Officers initially caught one suspect but the other two ran from police.

A police K9 was broguht to the scene and assisted in locating the other two suspects.

Police recovered a stolen Volkswagon Jetta and several stolen guns from the trio.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.