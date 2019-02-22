BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating possible organized crime after three adults and a juvenile were arrested early Friday morning at a Beaumont hotel.
The three were arrested at the Comfort Suites on Walden Road at about 2:45 a.m. Friday morning according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.
Police responded to several auto burglaries and a report of someone casing vehicles according to police.
Officers initially caught one suspect but the other two ran from police.
A police K9 was broguht to the scene and assisted in locating the other two suspects.
Police recovered a stolen Volkswagon Jetta and several stolen guns from the trio.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.