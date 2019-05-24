BEAUMONT, Texas — A Port Arthur man is in custody and police are investigating Friday morning after a Houston man was fatally shot at a Beaumont motel.

The body of Jose Manuel Valles-Santos, 27, was found in the back parking lot of the Days Inn at 2155 North 11th Street in Beaumont according to a Beaumont Police Department news release..

A wrecked vehicle was also found at the scene police said.

Police later arrested De’marcus Micah Williams, 19, of Port Athur, on a capital murder charge in relation to Valles-Santos' death

Police say Valles-Santos was leaving the Days Inn on his way to work when Williams walked up, argued with him, shot him and took his truck.

DeMarcus Williams, 27, Port Arthur, was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a Houston man at a Beaumont motel.

Beaumont Police Department

His co-workers and his employer were also at the motel when he was killed.

Police spotted Valles-Santos’ stolen truck a short while later at the intersection of St Helena and Gill. A man matching the suspect description was seen walking nearby.

Officers say the man, later identified as Williams, had a gun in his hand and began to run when they approached. Police said Williams threw the gun down as he ran.

Williams was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Center after being questioned by police. His bond is set at $5 million.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

