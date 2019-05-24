BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is in custody and police are investigating Friday morning after a 27-year-old man fatally shot at a Beaumont motel.

The man, whose name has not been released, was killed during an attempted robbery in the back parking lot of the Days Inn at 2155 North 11th Street in Beaumont according to Police.

Police say that the man, whose family has been notified, was opening his car door in order to drive to work in Houston.

The victim's co-workers and his employer were also at the motel when he was killed.

Police were notified at about 8 a.m. about the man's death.

The murder, which is Beaumont's fourth for the year, actually happened a couple hours earlier but wasn’t reported until later according to Beaumont Police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.