Police arrest motorcycle rider after chase from Port Arthur to Bridge City and back Tuesday afternoon

That's several trips across the Veterans Memorial and Rainbow Bridges!

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A motorcycle driver is in jail tonight after a crazy, high-speed chase this afternoon.

It went from Port Arthur, to Bridge City, back to Port Arthur and then back to Bridge City.

That's several trips across the Veterans Memorial and Rainbow Bridges!

Our crew watched as officers arrested the male driver, on Highway 87, near the La Quinta Inn.

Police haven't said why the driver refused to stop when they initially tried to pull him over.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.