BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have arrested a Beaumont man in connection with the stabbing death of a woman at a Beaumont apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Davis Walters, 36, was arrested for murder as he was attempting to flee the scene of the stabbing in a vehicle at the French Road Apartments in the 3100 block of French Road, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

As officers were headed to the apartment complex as about 12:16 a.m. dispatchers told them the suspect was stabbing the victim in the parking lot, according to the release.

Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced the 23-year-old woman deceased.

Walters was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The victim's name is being withheld until next of in can be notified.

