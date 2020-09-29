Police arrest man on drug, gun charges near Vidor restaurant Saturday

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man is facing drug and weapons charges after police officers were called to a restaurant on Saturday morning.
Police got a call about a a person waving a gun at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Mutt & Jeff’s parking lot in the 100 block of Main Street according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
When officers arrived they detained and later arrested Gaven Kade Butler, 19. Butler was 'detained in a Gray 2020 Dodge Charger.'
From a Vidor Police Department news release…
On Saturday, September 26th, 2020 around 9:50 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department were dispatched to the Mutt & Jeffs parking lot on a report of a person waving a gun around. Upon arrival Gaven Kade Butler was detained in a Gray 2020 Dodge Charger.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle the following were located:
- 9 mm Glock pistol,
- loaded spare magazines including a 50 and 30 round capacity magazine
- extra ammunition
- marijuana,
- THC Vape cartridges,
- THC edibles
- Xanex (prescription medications)
- Other related drug paraphernalia
Butler was placed under arrest for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON. Butler is also facing other drug related charges.
Mr. Butler is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail.