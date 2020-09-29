x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Police arrest man on drug, gun charges near Vidor restaurant Saturday

Gaven Butler was arrested after officers got a call about a man waving a gun Saturday morning in the Mutt & Jeff’s parking lot.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man is facing drug and weapons charges after police officers were called to a restaurant on Saturday morning. 

Police got a call about a a person waving a gun at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Mutt & Jeff’s parking lot in the 100 block of Main Street according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

When officers arrived they detained and later arrested Gaven Kade Butler, 19. Butler was 'detained in a Gray 2020 Dodge Charger.' 

From a Vidor Police Department news release…

On Saturday, September 26th, 2020 around 9:50 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department were dispatched to the Mutt & Jeffs parking lot on a report of a person waving a gun around. Upon arrival Gaven Kade Butler was detained in a Gray 2020 Dodge Charger. 

Credit: Vidor Police Department

During a probable cause search of the vehicle the following were located:

  • 9 mm Glock pistol, 
  • loaded spare magazines including a 50 and 30 round capacity magazine
  • extra ammunition 
  • marijuana,
  • THC Vape cartridges, 
  • THC edibles 
  • Xanex (prescription medications)
  • Other related drug paraphernalia  

Butler was placed under arrest for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON. Butler is also facing other drug related charges. 

Mr. Butler is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail.

Credit: Vidor Police Department
Gaven Butler, 19, of Vidor
Credit: Vidor Police Department

Also 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles