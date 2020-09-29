Police arrest man on drug, gun charges near Vidor restaurant Saturday

Gaven Butler was arrested after officers got a call about a man waving a gun Saturday morning in the Mutt & Jeff’s parking lot.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man is facing drug and weapons charges after police officers were called to a restaurant on Saturday morning.

Police got a call about a a person waving a gun at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Mutt & Jeff’s parking lot in the 100 block of Main Street according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

When officers arrived they detained and later arrested Gaven Kade Butler, 19. Butler was 'detained in a Gray 2020 Dodge Charger.'

From a Vidor Police Department news release…

On Saturday, September 26th, 2020 around 9:50 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department were dispatched to the Mutt & Jeffs parking lot on a report of a person waving a gun around. Upon arrival Gaven Kade Butler was detained in a Gray 2020 Dodge Charger.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle the following were located:

9 mm Glock pistol,

loaded spare magazines including a 50 and 30 round capacity magazine

extra ammunition

marijuana,

THC Vape cartridges,

THC edibles

Xanex (prescription medications)

Other related drug paraphernalia

Butler was placed under arrest for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON. Butler is also facing other drug related charges.

Mr. Butler is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail.