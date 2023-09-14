Police arrest man, find fentanyl, cocaine, guns during raid of home in Orange Wednesday

Investigators with the police department's narcotic division got the warrant as part of investigation that they say showed Hardin was selling drugs from his home.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange found a large amount of Fentanyl and Cocaine when they arrested a man at his home after serving a search warrant on Wednesday.

Lawrence Douquette Hardin, 37, was arrested for numerous charges that range from possession of narcotics and firearms to assaulting two police officers during his arrest, according to a news release from the department.

Investigators with the police department's narcotic division got the warrant as part of investigation that they say showed Hardin was selling drugs from his home.

The Orange Regional Tactical Response Team served the warrant in the 200 block of Schley on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Police say Hardin assaulted two tactical team members while being arrested when the warrant was served.

Investigators found more than 336 grams of Cocaine, more than 350 grams of Fentanyl, as well as Promethazine, and guns.

The charges include: driving while license invalid, two counts of possession of penalty group 1 controlled substance of less than 1 gram, possession of Marijuana, and two counts of assault of public servant.

His bond on all of the charges is set $525, 000, according to jail records.

