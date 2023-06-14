Police recover drugs, firearm at Orange residence after executing search warrant

Larry Darnell Roberts was found in possession over 700 grams of meth, a firearm, marijuana and several hundred pills that have yet to be identified.

ORANGE, Texas — West Orange Police and the City of Orange Narcotics Division have arrested a man they say was distributing meth throughout Orange.

On June 14, 2023, the City of Orange Narcotic Division along with the West Orange Police Department executed a search warrant at 3509 Kenwood Street in Orange.

The warrant was obtained after an investigation revealed Larry Darnell Roberts was distributing meth throughout Orange, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

When officers searched the home, they found over 700 grams of meth, a firearm, marijuana and several hundred pills that have yet to be identified.

Larry Darnell Roberts was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

From an Orange Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.