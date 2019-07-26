BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested four men and a woman who they say are involved in the theft of several guns from multiple auto burglaries.

Lejoun Chatman, 17, Charles Compton, 18, Elajh Delahoussaye, 18, Ashlynn Lewing, 18 and Kade Shackelford, 18, all of Beaumont, have all been arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.

Seven guns, four of which were reported stolen, were seized following the group’s arrest.

Officers with the department’s Special Assignments Unit found the five suspects and stopped their car near Wooten Road and Landis Drive in the west end of Beaumont the post said.

Two of the seven guns were found in the car and after further investigation five more guns were found police said.

