A Beaumont man wanted in connection with a recent homicide was arrested along with another man after police spotted them in a stolen car Wednesday.

Kendrick Leron Malbrough, 22, who was driving the stolen BMW, was arrested as "person of interest" in the homicide and his passenger, Jaquavian Mayberry, 19, of Beaumont, was arrested on a probation violation from Georgia according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Malbrough initially led police on a brief car chase and later fled on foot in the 2200 block of Rockwell Avenue Police said.

Following a brief search he was caught without incident when police and several police dogs found him hiding under the stairs at a home at San Jacinto Street and Rockwell Avenue.

Police recovered two handguns from the scene the release said.

Beaumont Police Department

A Beaumont officer patrolling in the 2100 block of Washington Blvd noticed the stolen car and recognized Malbrough at about 1:25 p.m. according to the release.

Malbrough was also arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle the release said.

He also had previous warrants for evading arrest or detention with previous convictions and evading detention with a motor vehicle.

Mayberry, who lied at first about his identity, was arrested on the probation violation as well as charges of failure to ID-fugitive and possession of a controlled substance when police later found drugs hidden in his clothes the release said.

Both men were taken to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives and later transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

