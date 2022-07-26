Port Arthur Police arrest aggravated robbery suspect

Officers also located the firearm used in the robbery as well as narcotics and cash.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a call about a man pointing a gun at another person, led to the arrest of an aggravated robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, July 26, Port Arthur Police were called to 4200 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard in reference to a man with a gun, who pointed it at another person, according to a press release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller. A person in the vehicle exited and fled on foot from officers.

The officers were able to arrest the suspect and discovered he had recently committed an aggravated robbery and was in possession of the victim’s property, according to the release.

Officers also located the firearm used in the robbery as well as narcotics and cash.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.