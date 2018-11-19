One person is dead and four are injured after a shooting in downtown Denver Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Denver Health Medical Center.

The Denver Police Department said they were responding to a shooting near 21st and Lawrence streets in Lower Downtown just after 4 p.m. There is no information on the status of the four victims transported to Denver Health.

DPD also tweeted that no suspect information is available at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

Several roads are closed in the area, DPD said. Police have asked that people avoid the area near the shooting. The crime scene extends outward a block from the area of 21st and Lawrence streets, Sky9 shows.

The area of the shooting is near a popular nighttime hangout in Lower Downtown and about two blocks from Coors Field. The intersection of 21st and Lawrence has apartment buildings with eateries down the street - DPD has not said where the reported shooting happened.

No other information is available at this time. 9NEWS will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

This is what it looks like at 21st and Lawrence, where DPD is responding to a shooting. #9news pic.twitter.com/qbUcKNVtKl — Bryan Wendland (@9NewsBryan) November 19, 2018

