Plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, have her stand trial for treason, revealed

A criminal complaint details plans to kidnap Michigan's governor and take her to Wisconsin to stand trial.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and have her ''stand trial’' in Wisconsin has been unveiled by federal investigators.

Six individuals have been named in a criminal complaint that was unsealed Thursday, Oct. 8. The offense, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, is punishable by any term up to life.

And in a related case, seven people face numerous state charges, including providing material support for terrorist acts.

At the core was dissatisfaction with government. More than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials were involved in the investigations, which lasted several months and spanned several states.

The most serious charge filed in federal court in Grand Rapids is related to the plot to kidnap Whitmer.

The 15-page document details a plan to kidnap the governor and have her stand trial for treason. The plan would be executed before the November, 2020 elections, court records show.

Disturbing details contained in the criminal compliant includes discussions about assaulting the state Capitol and "shooting up'' the governor's vacation home.

Two people named in the complaint, Adam Fox and Barry Croft, gathered with approximately 13 other people from several states in Dublin, Ohio on June 6.

“The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,’’ the criminal complaint states. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions.’’

Several members talked about “murdering tyrants or taking a sitting governor,’’ the complaint states.

Photo: Mug shot from the Kent County Sheriff's Department

The militia group was brought to the attention of the FBI in March when members were attempting to obtain the addresses of local police officers.

Investigators determined that Fox, who has ties to a Grand Rapids business, met with members of the militia group at various times in June. Fox also disclosed plans to “attack the Capitol and asked them to combine forces,’’ the criminal complaint states.

At a meeting at a Grand Rapids business, “attendees discussed plans for assaulting the Michigan State Capitol, countering law enforcement first responders, and using Molotov cocktails to destroy police vehicles,’’ court records show.

Fox, according to the criminal complaint, “said their best opportunity to abduct Gov. Whitmer would be when she was arriving at, or leaving, either her personal vacation home or the governor’s official summer residence,’’ the criminal complaint states.

Fox described it as a '‘snatch and grab.’’

He also discussed the need to train "for the next three months to be ready to engage.''

Fox stated: "In all honestly right now . . . . I just wanna make the world glow, dude,'' according to court records. "That's what it's gonna take for us to take it it back. We're gonna topple it all.''

After kidnapping Whitmer, the group “would remove her to a secure location in Wisconsin for trial.’’

Five of those arrested are from Michigan and one - Barry Croft - is from Delaware.

The group communicated by encrypted messaging and used code words and phases in an attempt to avoid detection by law enforcement, investigators said.

The governor's vacation home was the subject of "coordinated surveillance'' on two occasions. Fox and Croft discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of the vacation home, investigators said.

Fox even inspected the underside of a highway bridge for places to seat an explosive, according to the criminal complaint. He also bought a Taser for use in the kidnapping, documents show.

"These alleged extremists undertook a plot to kidnap a sitting governor,'' Detroit FBI Assistant Special Agent agent Josh P. Hauxhurst said in a news release.

"Whenever extremists move into the realm of actually planning violent acts, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force stands ready to identify, disrupt and dismantle their operations, preventing them from following through on those plans.''

You can watch the press conference and the governor's comment on the plot in the videos below.

