'Please lock your car': Port Neches Police gives tips after multiple guns stolen out of unlocked cars

"The odds of returning these guns to the owners are slim to none," Port Neches Police said. "Stolen firearms are quickly moved from criminal to criminal."

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police is reporting an increase in guns being stolen out of cars.

Multiple firearms have been stolen from unlocked cars since August 8, Port Neches Police said in a Facebook post. In some cases, the owner did not know the gun's serial number.

"Let's talk vehicle burglaries," the police department said in the post. "The odds of returning these guns to the owners are slim to none. Stolen firearms are quickly moved from criminal to criminal."

The person who steals the guns usually sells them or uses them to commit a crime, like armed robbery, drive-by shootings or drug deals, Port Neches Police said.

"While speaking with some that have been arrested for the crimes in the past, I was told the city of Port Neches is targeted, specifically, because residents are known to leave their vehicles unsecured with weapons in them," the police department said in the post "That's how we are known amongst criminals. We all work hard for belongings, we should work to secure our belongings to ensure they don't end up in the wrong hands. Please secure your vehicle. That alone will generally prevent you from being a victim."

Suspects breaking into locked cars is now rare, Port Neches Police said. If anyone does leave their car unlocked, police said you should remove their guns, purses, wallets, and anything else valuable.