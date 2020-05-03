A 36-year-old woman is accused of serving alcohol to three teens that died in a car crash last month in Plano, police officials said.

The teens died on Feb. 17 after their BMW sedan hit two trees, split in half and traveled more than 150 feet before catching fire around 3 a.m., authorities said.

Detectives determined during the investigation that speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash, according to officials.

Police allege 36-year-old Yu Gao served the teens alcohol at Focus BBQ, a restaurant on West Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.

She was arrested on Feb. 28 and now faces three charges of alcohol sale to a minor, as well as one charge of sale of an alcoholic beverage during prohibited hours.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is currently investigating the restaurant as well.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Yuxuan Wang. The passengers were identified as 16-year-old Yuchen Jin and 18-year-old Jin Chen.

Plano ISD confirmed two of the teens were current Plano students, and the third was a former student.

"When it struck that second tree, the impact was on the side of vehicle, causing the vehicle to split in two," Plano police spokesperson David Tilley said.

The accident scene along Hedgcoxe Road was so horrific and widespread first responders first thought there were two cars involved. When the fire department got closer, they realized it was a solo vehicle crash.

Neighbors told WFAA that the area of the crash is notorious for speeding and that Plano police are aware of the dynamics of that road: it's a long straight-away with a slight curve.

RELATED: Road of Plano accident scene notorious for speeding, residents say