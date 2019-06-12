BEAUMONT, Texas — Three teens, the youngest only 16-years-old, are charged with aggravated robbery after a pizza delivery driver was held up at an apartment building on Crow Road.

A police spokesperson said it happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The driver said he was making a delivery when the three assaulted and robbed him at gunpoint.

He said they then ran into an apartment in the complex. Offers said they found the suspects in the apartment building courtyard along with evidence linking them to the robbery.

The suspects are identified by police as Jeremiah Markeith Washington, 19 and Gary Cooper Boudreaux, Jr., 17. And a 16-year-old whose name is not released because of his age.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

