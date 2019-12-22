PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A pizza delivery driver chased two people who tried to rob him in Port Arthur early Sunday morning.

Port Arthur Police found both of the suspects. One suspect was hurt while trying to flee and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The robbery happened about 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. near Texas Avenue and West 14th Street, Port Arthur Police spokesperson Matt Bulls said in a news release.

The pizza delivery employee told police he caught up the with the suspects, trying to get his property back.

Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating this incident.

