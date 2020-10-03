BEAUMONT, Texas — A prominent Southeast Texas preacher was facing 16 abuse related charges in Oregon.

James McAbee earned the name 'Pistol Packing Preacher' when he held two men at gunpoint in 2011 as they were trying to break into the Lighthouse Worship Center in Beaumont.

McAbee was a pastor at Lighthouse Worship Center, and became a local gun advocate in Southeast Texas.

The preacher moved away from the area in 2014 after being convicted of a minor drug charge.

On July 1, 2019, he was arraigned in Oregon on sexual abuse charges some of them include felonies. McAbee was indicted 22 days later.

Mcabee posted $1,000 bond on July 5, 2019 and later pleaded not guilty to all charges on Aug. 26, 2019.

On Jan 1, 2020, family members said Mcabee took his own life, one month before he was scheduled to stand trial.

The Oregon preacher was scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4, 2020.

He died in Oregon, and the state’s privacy laws prohibited us from receiving any more information, including the number of victims involved.

12News reporter Lauren Hensley pressed investigators locally to see if there were any victims in Southeast Texas. The results remain unclear.

Also on 12Newsnow.com

Melania Trump urges PTA to teach positive behavior to children

Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers amid coronavirus concerns

How will collapsing oil prices affect Texas? It depends on these two factors, experts say.

Coroner: Baby found burned to death in Georgia